TechBites to Debut New-to-Market Products to CEDIA Expo Attendees

CEDIA Expo has chosen the 10 brands selected to participate in this year's TechBites.

“Our goal has been to help these exhibiting brands [chosen for TechBites], especially those new and first time exhibitors, to get the most out of their show experience,” said Brian Pagel, executive vice president, Emerald Expositions. “TechBites provides a tremendous opportunity for us to help elevate these innovative brands, while also helping to educate our attendees on the newest, most ground-breaking products and technologies coming to market.”

Watch the video below to find out who was selected for TechBites at CEDIA 2019.

TechBites will offer the audience a lively, three-minute presentation from each new brand, followed by a two-minute Q & A session fielding questions from the media, influencers, and industry pros including the 2019 TechBites host, Katye (McGregor) Bennett.

TechBites will be held on Sept. 12 from 12:00 - 1:15 p.m. on the CEDIA Expo Smart Stage in Denver, CO.