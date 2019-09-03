Teaching Online Will Make You a Better Teacher in Any Setting (The Chronicle of Higher Education)

"When I first began teaching online courses, I did so with a fair amount of uncertainty and trepidation. Could I replicate in a digital environment what I believed was essential for an in-person course? What I learned, however, was that I didn’t need to replicate my face-to-face pedagogy exactly. I could find different, albeit related, techniques and practices to achieve a similar outcome online."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If faculty at your institution are nervous about teaching online, this article could help you make a cogent case. Read how the challenges of teaching online can expand pedagogical approaches and make instructors more effective teachers in general.