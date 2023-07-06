Tateside Cites Jetbuilt Software As a Cornerstone of Its Workflow. Here's Why

Tateside is a London-based integrator providing audiovisual and IT services for commercial applications. For the last six years, Tateside has relied on Jetbuilt as its central database for projects. Today, Tateside cites the software as a cornerstone of its workflow, with project managers, sales team members and company owners all using the platform daily.

Specializing in corporate spaces, hotels, bars, restaurants, retail stores, private members’ clubs, spas, educational spaces, events venues and homes, Tateside has built a strong global reputation through its technology-agnostic approach. The company serves the needs of some internationally known, including WeWork, Discovery Channel, Soho House, Selfridges, and Mercedes F1.

[Jetbuilt's Roadmap to Strengthen Industry Collaboration]

Over six years ago, Tateside began exploring platforms to create and manage professional proposals. They required a one-stop solution that could align everyone on its team. Most importantly, as a growing team, Tateside needed a platform to scale up with its continued growth. A by-chance introduction with Jetbuilt at ISE 2017 led to a long-term relationship that has enabled Tateside to streamline workflows, eliminate inefficiencies, and promote collaboration.

“We always found other quoting solutions to be a little corporate and stuffy," recalled Jack Cornish, technical director for Tateside. "Jetbuilt was different, and on meeting Jetbuilt founder Paul Dexter at ISE, we couldn’t help but be engaged by his passion for the software. We signed up on the spot.

“After the initial set-up, we produced proposals in record time. Jetbuilt’s support team held our hand while we familiarized ourselves with building reports. The platform includes a large preset library and integrated pricing, which helped with the onboarding process. Nowadays, we don’t need to talk to Jetbuilt much because the software just works.”

They have integrated Jetbuilt with their backend tools, saving even more time. As a result, team members can share projects with peers and have visibility across projects that others are quoting.

[Running from Fears in Pro AV]

Tateside supports businesses and professionals globally through various projects, including attention-grabbing digital signage, creative and collaborative meeting room technology, audio systems for the smallest coffee shop to the largest football stadium, high-end audiovisual systems for residential settings, and robust networking and infrastructure. Regardless of the size or scope, each of their projects begins with a quote created in Jetbuilt’s platform.

“Through every step of the project planning process, Jetbuilt saves time and resources,” said Cornish. “The built-in product library allows us to populate rooms with our specified technology in a few clicks, and if a client requests different product options, we can just create several versions of the project without starting from scratch. This helps us to stay organized and gives us a high-level view of a project. Once a client is happy with the quote, we can render off pricing reports and send these to the site engineers or export a kit list so the correct materials can be sourced. It’s just a brilliant tick-list for each job, with transparency for us and our clients.”

[Welcome to the AV Renaissance]

By having all this information in one place, Tateside can easily review projects in case of invoice queries and observe the evolution of their product choices over the years. With Jetbuilt, each project has a project number, so in terms of working as a team, Tateside can quickly reference a project number and gather the necessary information to communicate and collaborate collectively. Additionally, team members can leave comments on projects made by others and suggest alternative products as they see fit, all within the Jetbuilt platform. Tateside can track hundreds of items and receive notifications in case of price changes.

In the future of this collaboration, Cornish is positive that the Jetbuilt platform will continue to grow with them. “We’ve always loved the platform’s simplicity and see it as a key tool in our operation. There’s no limit to what we can do when creating proposals in Jetbuilt, and we can see our professional relationship continuing for a long time to come."