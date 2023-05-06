Jetbuilt Strengthens Membership Engagement with NSCA

Jetbuilt (opens in new tab) has strengthened membership engagement with the National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA). Jetbuilt has emphasized forging relationships with NSCA’s community of commercial electronic systems professionals and, in turn, providing access to Jetbuilt’s proposal generation and project management.

NSCA is positioned to connect electronic systems integration professionals, including integrators, manufacturers, consultants, and other industry experts, with the right tools, data, services, educational and networking opportunities, and resources to drive businesses forward. NSCA creates tools to grow and better the channel, including research reports, leadership tools, internship programs and business resource partners that save members time and money. As an NSCA member, Jetbuilt will provide special pricing for its project solution to NSCA’s network of integrators.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship with NSCA and, as a result, extend Jetbuilt’s power and efficiency to their network of integrators,” said Paul Dexter, chief executive officer for Jetbuilt. “We appreciate the work that NSCA has done and their commitment to developing a community. We believe Jetbuilt provides immense value to empower the NSCA community with speed and efficiency for their work. One of NSCA’s cornerstone events, Pivot to Profit, packs high-value, actionable information into two action-packed days. We look forward to attending P2P and connecting with NSCA’s integrators.”

At NSCA P2P, Jetbuilt will showcase the latest features and functionality. Through an expanded membership, Jetbuilt will participate in P2P, a two-day event that provides integrators with the tools, resources, and community they need to thrive in today’s shifting business environment. Pivot to Profit will occur from October 3–4, 2023, at the Sheraton DFW Airport Hotel in Irving, TX.

“Pivot to Profit is not just about helping integrators recognize new areas of revenue opportunity; it’s also about helping them to optimize their business and protect profitability,” said NSCA executive director Tom LeBlanc. “With escalating costs, in this market there is little room for error. We’re excited that Jetbuilt will be on hand to provide insight on efficiency.”