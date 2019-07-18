TASCAM Announces SERIES 8p Dyna 8-Channel Mic Preamp

The What: TASCAM has unveiled the new SERIES 8p Dyna 8-channel mic preamplifier with analog compressor, the company’s first standalone mic preamp and A-D expansion device.

The What Else: TASCAM has long been known for its ultra-low-noise preamps, and eight TASCAM HDIA (High Definition Instrumentation Architecture) preamps are its best yet. They feature noise level (EIN) of -127dBu, THD of 0.0007 percent, dynamic range of 116dB, and crosstalk of 119dB. Each SERIES 8p Dyna channel also features a single-control analog compressor with true bypass for handling hot input signals and creating smooth audio input. True bypass is available per input.

With two instrument/microphone combo inputs on the front panel, users can quickly plug in mics, instruments, and more. Six balanced mic/line inputs grace the rear. Every microphone input has individually switched +48V phantom power for use with condenser mics.

Dual S/MUX optical outputs on the rear of the SERIES 8p Dyna enable use of the unit as a front-end expander for S/MUX or ADAT-equipped audio interfaces, such as TASCAM’s SERIES 102i and 208i, and US-20X20. Using the two S/MUX outputs simultaneously, users can send all eight SERIES 8p Dyna channels at up to 96kHz (four channels at 176.4 or 192kHz).

For additional versatility, the SERIES 8p Dyna’s eight line-level analog channel outputs are provided on both 1/4-inch balanced TRS connectors and a balanced 25-pin D-Sub connector, so users can route signals to interfaces, recording mixers, front-of-house consoles, and more.

Word clock in and out BNC connectors with an In/Out/Thru switch enable proper synchronization of digital signals. Front-panel analog overload indicators, compression indicators, and digital peak and level meter bars enable monitoring the unit’s performance. Connect its D-Sub output to a TASCAM ML-16D or ML-32D Analog Dante converter, and it becomes a front-end for an audio-over-IP network.

The Bottom Line: Featuring versatile connectivity and redesigned microphone preamp circuitry, the TASCAM SERIES 8p Dyna is designed for both studio and stage use. Housed in a rugged 1U rack-mount casing, its dual S/MUX optical ports make it well suited as an expansion unit for a TASCAM SERIES 102i or 208i, US-20X20, or other S/MUX-equipped audio interfaces including ADAT, or it can be used as a standalone front end.