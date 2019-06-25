Talent Analytics, Skills-Based Hiring and the Potential Disruption of the Degree (EdSurge)

"It’s commencement season, and a new crop of college grads is entering the workforce. At the same time, there’s also a flurry of articles about how a growing number of bule-chip employers no longer require a bachelor’s degree, raising the question of just how valuable those bachelor’s degrees are today."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With a competitive job market and the growth of degree alternatives, employers are starting to make hiring decisions based on an applicant skills rather than the degrees they've earned. Technology and analytics are poised to help in these decision making processes, helping connect workers with jobs that fit their skillsets.