Christie's Laser Projectors Illuminate Museum X

Christie's HS Series and Inspire Series 1DLP laser projectors are illuminating immersive exhibition spaces throughout Museum X, a new interactive museum that combines digital media art and technology.

Located in the northeastern coastal city of Sokcho, South Korea, this exhibition venue is known as an “immersive new media playground”. Since its official opening in August, Museum X has emerged as a popular destination for both locals and tourists. Spanning 18,836 square feet (1,750 square meters), the venue is divided into four zones and 16 experiential facilities where visitors can explore bright and colorful exhibits that showcase dynamic themes. Christie’s trusted partner, SNC Alliance, supplied 34 laser projectors including the Christie 4K7-HS, which features 4K UHD resolution, along with Inspire Series DWU760-iS and DWU960-iS models. They were strategically installed across the venue by the local systems integrator, Ten Square.

“To accommodate the diverse spaces, Christie’s HS and Inspire Series projectors are chosen to ensure that visitors can experience the seamless integration of art and technology with unparalleled color reproduction without compromising image quality,” said Dong-Woo Lee, CEO, SNC Alliance. “The 4K7-HS projectors are particularly well-suited for this project, excelling in challenging, space-limited installations. Additionally, the versatile Inspire Series, with IP5X dust-resistant optical engine and whisper-quiet operation, complements the setup. Both projector models offered hassle-free set up and enhanced the art and visual colors of the exhibition with optimal features.”

[Why the Right DLP Projector Makes All the Difference: 1DLP vs. 3DLP]

(Image credit: Christie)

Enthralling visuals and artworks created by XORBIS come to life within various exhibition zones. In the ‘Ensemble’ zone, a mesmerizing fusion of artificial intelligence and art unfolds, inviting visitors to immerse themselves inside a media cocoon where their digital drawings are magically brought to life. Illuminated by eight Christie DWU760-iS projectors, the artworks are displayed with captivating chromatics and colors that elevate the viewing experience.

The ‘Surround’ zone, a hemisphere and cylindrical space, evokes multiple senses by merging the sea with space. Visitors are treated to panoramic views of the cosmic landscape, crystal blue sea, and vibrant sunset clouds that vividly fill the room. Eight Christie 4K7-HS and DWU960-iS laser projectors, discreetly installed, heighten the overall experience and transport visitors into fantasy realms with hyper-realistic imagery of magnificent skies and underwater worlds.

[Classroom Projectors: What You Need to Know for the First Day of School]

In the ‘Symphony’ zone, visitors seated on a huge bench are transported into a dreamy and mysterious atmosphere that highlights iconic urban and natural landscapes across Korea. Achieved through spectacular projections, six different themes come to life with 18 DWU760-iS laser projectors installed overhead. These projectors deliver bright and lifelike visuals, transforming the walls and floor to create a highly immersive experience.

(Image credit: Christie)

Paul Lee, sales manager for Korea, Enterprise, Christie, commented, “We’re thrilled that Museum X has selected our HS Series and Inspire Series projectors to illuminate its expansive exhibition spaces. This project serves as a testament to the diverse capabilities of our laser projectors, catering to a range of needs and preferences. We are confident that these professional-grade projectors will captivate visitors with awe-inspiring visuals, enhancing the overall museum experience in the years ahead.”