Synnex Brings Clevertouch Interactive Displays to the U.S. IT Channel

Synnex has entered into a distribution agreement with Clevertouch to bring its solutions to the U.S. IT channel for customers in K-12 and higher education.

Through the business unit, customers have access to Clevertouch’s leading products and Synnex's’ comprehensive services, support offerings, and vertical market expertise.

(Image credit: Clevertouch)

“As we continue to expand our offerings to support the collaboration market, technologies specific to K-12 and higher education are particularly important to our customers,” said Sandi Stambaugh, vice president, product management, Synnex Corp. “We are pleased to work with an innovative brand like Clevertouch to help integrators more effectively capture their share of this growing market segment.”

Clevertouch panels offer up to 20 simultaneous touch points, 4K resolution, access to device mirroring, and wireless connectivity. The company's extensive warranty offerings and low failure rates reduce cost of ownership, according to Synnex. To complement Clevertouch offerings, Synnex provides full video collaboration solutions for the classroom. It also offers a portfolio of services including certified design engineers and flexible financing options such as subscription and consumption-based programs.

“Synnex brings expert knowledge, market expertise, and an array of internal service, and support offerings to help integrators stay competitive around collaborative technologies for K-12 and higher education,” said Paul Hickey, vice president, Americas sales and business operations, Clevertouch. “We are pleased to work with them to expand our U.S. channel reach and enable integrators with new possibilities for the classroom.”

To learn more about Clevertouch through SYNNEX, email collaboration@synnex.com.