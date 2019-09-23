Symetrix Composer 7.2 Adds Email Notification, Amp Monitoring, and More

The What: Symetrix has released Composer 7.2 for Windows, the latest version of its programming software for Edge, Radius NX, Prism, and Solus NX DSPs. Composer enables integrators to program a complete end-to-end DSP signal path using just one application.

The What Else: Version 7.2 adds several important features. The new Emailer Module enables sending email notification directly from the DSP hardware, triggered by any event in the DSP design. By using commonly available email-to-text gateways, SMS text messages may also be sent.

Amplifier monitoring and control has been added for the Powersoft Duecanali, Quattrocanali, Ottocanali, X4, and X8 amplifiers, and for Panasonic WP-DM9XX amps. This enables Powersoft amplifiers to communicate current, alarms, thermal, and impedance stats directly to the DSP for real-time display on portable and fixed devices.

The number of simultaneous TCP/IP connections Control Server can host has been dramatically increased from 6 to 1,000, allowing far more simultaneous users and control interfaces.

A new right-click Change Unit Type option has been added that transforms a site file DSP into any other Symetrix DSP hardware type, making it easy to convert a design from, for example, a Radius 12x8 EX to a Radius NX. In-place copy transfers all processing, control assignments, and SymVue control screens that are not connected to physical device I/O. This makes every design file a viable template.

Composer 7.2 adds a host of other features. The new UpDown fader type changes any fader images to create user-friendly touch controls for incrementing or decrementing a parameter. You can edit text in place for buttons, label, and text objects, which is faster and more intuitive than using the Properties pane. A hot key enables changing font size when designing control screens. A reorganized Toolkit in Site View lines up audio, network, and control tools logically by type. In matrix selectors, the display of the selected input now shows the input name instead of the channel number.

The Bottom Line: Composer for Windows handles end-to-end configuration of Radius, Prism, Edge, and Solus NX DSPs, including creation of customized GUIs, scheduling, presets, logic, security, and integration of Symetrix and third-party control solutions. A complete end-to-end DSP signal path can be designed using this single app.