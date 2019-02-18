Topics

SXSW EDU Featuring the Whimsical and Serious to Spark 'Creative Thinking' in Higher Ed (Campus Technology)

"There may be no better place to combine lofty education issues with a sense of fun and creativity than the SXSW EDU Conference & Festival, coming to Austin next month. Where else can you attend a variety show inspired by student writing projects, participate in a Moth StorySLAM, view a powerful documentary film screening, discuss teaching and learning strategies and debate policy, all in one event?"—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Are you heading to Austin in March for SXSW EDU? If so, make sure to check out this article. Campus Technology breaks down the can't-miss higher ed sessions this year.