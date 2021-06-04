Topics

Survey: Cloud Proves Worth During Pandemic (Campus Technology)

"In recent survey of higher education leaders, 64 percent of respondents said the cloud has been 'very valuable' during the pandemic. And another 32 percent found cloud-based computing services 'somewhat valuable.'"—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The cloud has played a crucial role for institutions in the pandemic, according to a majority of respondents to a survey from The Chronicle of Higher Education. The survey also showed that institutions are becoming increasingly cloud-based, as many plan for increased adoption in the coming years.