SurgeX Introduces Squid at ISE 2020

The What: SurgeX is introducing the new Squid power management device at ISE (SurgeX booth 1-F60). Squid has a unique product design that packs an array of power quality features into a single, compact chassis to fulfill the unique needs of the growing number of collaborative flex and huddle space environments.

The SurgeX Squid Power Management Device will debut at ISE 2020. (Image credit: SurgeX)

The What Else: Squid streamlines installation, combining multiple features, including boxed networked control and analytics of AC and DC, front-end protection with SurgeX’s patented Multi-Stage surge suppression technology, as well as monitoring and management capabilities. Squid includes two 5V USB ports inputs for charging and network troubleshooting, eight outputs, four of which are traditional controlled and monitored IEC receptacles, and four are DC so integrators can eliminate the need for wall warts or a two box solution. By using a relay-based system, the AC and DC ports can be controlled, the device can be monitored, and can be easily integrated into third party control systems.

The Bottom Line: Available in three models for (2) 12V, (2) 24V, and a combination of the two, integrators can use Squid to power small spaces and keep them running smoothly with preventative maintenance, mounting the small device in the rack, behind a flat panel, mounted under a table, or integrated into a table hatch.

The models will be available in March 2020 and can be seen at ISE 2020 on Stand 1-F60.

To read more ISE 2020 news, visit avnetwork.com/tag/ise