SurgeX Introduces Line of UPS Solutions with Built-In Isolation Transformers

The What: SurgeX has debuted its new family of UPS solutions with built-in Isolation Transformers ahead of CEDIA Expo Virtual 2020. Built to combine line interactive technology and a continuous power supply solution with power conditioning, the UPS + Isolation Transformers create a complete power management solution for any installation.

SurgeX UPS Solutions with Built-In Isolation Transformers (Image credit: SurgeX)

The What Else: Available in three models—UPS-1440-Li-ISO, UPS-2200-Li-ISO, and UPS-3000-Li-ISO—to suit various power environments, the cost-effective solutions bring all the benefits of a low-impedance isolation transformer to the rack, coupled with a true sine wave line interactive UPS to filter, condition, and stabilize power.

An isolation transformer is designed to eliminate neutral-ground voltage, reducing lockups and downtime for sensitive electronic systems and AV equipment. With these new UPS + Isolation Transformers, a new neutral-ground bond is established at the rack, rather than at the main breaker panel, to ensure clean power is supplied to connected electronic equipment. The UPSs prevent high-frequency electrical noise and voltage from affecting performance and deliver clean, fully conditioned power free of harmonics and common mode noise to guarantee optimal performance and reliability, according to the company.

The Bottom Line: Each UPS + Isolation Transformer is suitable for both residential and commercial applications with the flexibility and strength to manage environments from 1440VA to 2760VA. All three models are available now.