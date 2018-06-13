Supersphere and Key Code Media to Showcase Live Multi-Cam VR/360° Streaming at E3 2018

The What: At E3 Expo 2018, Supersphere, in collaboration with integration provider Key Code Media, will debut VR/360°/180° live streaming capabilities for esports tournaments via its immersive live production flypacks.

The What Else: Benefits of Supersphere’s 12G multi-geometry flypacks feature: customization to any VR, 360°, 180°, 4K, or HD camera as productions demand; real time geometry integration, live stitching, color grading, and ambisonic audio via Assimilate SCRATCH VR Z; simple wireless streaming between devices or directly to the web via LiveU Solo; and a custom 360° video player for apps or web via Teleos Media’s VDN, or stream directly to popular platforms such as Facebook and YouTube.

The Bottom Line: The flypacks are equipped to handle multiple content streams including 360°, 180°, 4K, or HD and seamlessly mix and match each geometry for a high-end, high resolution immersive experience. The product will be showcased at South Hall booth 2450.