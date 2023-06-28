Super Limited Edition—The Shure Anniversary Signature Edition SM7B

First released in 1973, the Shure SM7 was built to be the best professional broadcasting and voiceover microphone possible. Evolving into the SM7B, the dynamic microphone has come to dominate pro podcasting and streaming, while remaining indispensable in the world’s best recording and broadcast studios. The SM7 line has a storied history, trusted by the most innovative entertainers, artists, and creators for five decades.

[Shure Reimagines Hybrid Meeting Spaces with New MXA902 Integrated Conferencing Ceiling Array]

“In the history of audio, very few microphones have delivered the sound of as many generations of entertainers and creatives as the SM7 family,” said Eduardo Valdes, associate vice president of global marketing at Shure. “The fact the SM7B continues to be adopted by new creators, artists, and broadcasters is a testament to the Shure engineers who designed the microphones and all those who have relied on its pioneering audio quality.”

To celebrate 50 years of its iconic mic, Shure is releasing 50 units of a super-limited, numbered, Signature Edition SM7B Collector’s box set.

The Signature Edition SM7B will feature the engraved signature of S.N. Shure, the founder of Shure Incorporated, as well as a set of five custom backplates adorned with vintage Shure logos from 1925 to the 1960’s. The box set will also include custom packaging, a limited-print SM7B poster, heritage booklet, and alternate screw set emblazoned with the classic Shure logo.

[A Microphone (or Four) Fit for a King—The Vintage Shure Mics Used by Elvis Presley]

Whether it’s big-time broadcasting, professional podcasts, streaming, or critical studio recordings, the legendary SM7B delivers smooth, warm vocals every time, capturing and enhancing the finer details of the human voice and blocking out all distractions. While the SM7 line hasn’t changed much over the years, it continues to be adopted by those shaping culture and has left a legacy all its own.