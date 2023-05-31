Shure Reimagines Hybrid Meeting Spaces with New MXA902 Integrated Conferencing Ceiling Array

With the tagline, “First of its kind, kind of amazing,” Shure’s new MXA902 Integrated Conferencing Ceiling Array has to deliver.

Ahead of the announcement, Shure’s conferencing product manager, Evan Groom, and director of global Integrated systems marketing, Peter Herr sat down with AV Technology content director, Cindy Davis for a 1:1 briefing to get an inside look at the new MXA902 Integrated Conferencing Ceiling Array.

Peter Herr, director of Global Integrated Systems Marketing at Shure (Image credit: Shure)

“We've been finding as people have been returning to the office, a lot of spaces that maybe hadn't been considered as meeting spaces have become meeting spaces,” said Peter Herr, director of global integrated systems marketing at Shure. That might have been okay with everyone in the office, but today, if we don't have AV in that room, it can sometimes be a challenge to figure out how do we get that remote participant in the mix. How do we get something up and running in a quick amount of time?”

Evan Groom, and director of Global Integrated Systems Marketing (Image credit: Shure)

“The MXA902 is the first array microphone with built-in loudspeaker, and we're really, really proud of that,” said Evan Groom, conferencing product manager at Shure. “Historically, what you've had are either standalone ceiling arrays or microphones in the room versus like an all-in-one soundbar in a space.”

Shure is bridging the gap between the two with the new MXA902. “It's a hybrid between both of those things," Groom added. “We didn't really have a good solution in the MXA category for the small to mid-size space, which is where we're targeting this device.”

(Image credit: Shure)

Shure announced the launch of the Microflex Advance MXA902 Integrated Conferencing Ceiling Array, conferencing ceiling array microphone with integrated loudspeaker and IntelliMix DSP for small and medium-size meeting rooms. Since 2016, Shure’s Microflex Advance ceiling, wall and table array microphones have been the premier choice for AV conferencing applications. Following the launch of the MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone in 2022, Shure is extending its Microflex Ecosystem portfolio with a bold new audio solution for meeting rooms that delivers microphone, loudspeaker, and DSP technology in one device.

In today’s dynamic work environment, IT managers and AV professionals seek a reliable audio solution that’s easy to configure out-of-the-box, enabling them to efficiently transform any small to medium-sized room into an equitable meeting space. The MXA902 is a complete ceiling-mounted audio solution for AV conferencing, ideal for delivering premium audio capture and reproduction with minimal setup required. Offering a state-of-the-art array microphone for enhanced directional voice capture and an integrated wide-dispersion loudspeaker for natural sounding far-end speech, users will experience the ultimate blend of superior sound quality and streamlined deployment. Onboard IntelliMix DSP applies automatic mixing, echo cancellation, noise reduction, and automatic gain control for a pristine audio mix.

“Most conference rooms and meeting spaces no longer address the needs of modern-day professionals,” said Groom. “Employees are more discerning than ever—opting to meet in spaces that best support hybrid collaboration with in-office technology that is both flexible and effective. We’ve recognized the depth of our customers’ needs with the MXA902 as a solution that delivers the best audio capture and reproduction technology for all users in the room. With the microphone, loudspeaker, and DSP all in one device, the MXA902 helps improve the overall room design, creating a sleek and elegant meeting room without extension mics and extra wires – a win for end users and a win for IT and installation professionals.”

Certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom Rooms

To provide a seamless collaboration experience, the MXA902 is officially certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom Rooms when paired with the USB Audio Network Interface with Matrix Mixing (ANIUSB-MATRIX). The MXA902 and ANIUSB-MATRIX have undergone rigorous and comprehensive tests in lab and real-life environments. IT professionals and integrators can be certain that Shure continues to deliver only the highest standards in collaboration performance. Meanwhile, end users will enjoy premium audio in an easy-to-use conferencing experience.

Superior Audio Quality and Control

The MXA902 is designed with Single Zone Automatic Coverage Technology, which covers 20x20 feet meeting space with minimal configuration needed, enabling users to easily and automatically capture the talkers they wish to hear while avoiding noise in other areas of the room. This feature is combined with a wide-dispersion 2.5-inch high-quality loudspeaker to deliver excellent sound capture and listening from one device. The MXA902 comes equipped with Shure’s onboard IntelliMix DSP, and can leverage Automatic Gain Control, Acoustic Echo Cancellation, Noise Reduction and Automatic Mixing to help deliver clear, crisp sound for all in-room and remote meeting participants.

Like its predecessors, the MXA902 is Dante or AES67-enabled. One difference is that the MXA902 requires PoE+. “That's because you now have more stuff to power now with the loudspeaker,” added Groom.

Premium Security

Shure recognizes that communicating confidently is important for organizations installing such sophisticated audio equipment, which is why the MXA902 was built with Shure Audio Encryption. This ensures audio content is protected among all Shure Microflex Ecosystem devices in the room, giving customers peace of mind when it comes to meeting confidentiality.

Easy Integration and Modern Design

The MXA902 was built for IT managers and AV professionals of all experience levels, making it ideal for anyone looking for an installation-friendly Microflex Ecosystem solution for small to medium collaboration spaces. The MXA902 is further compatible with MXA900 series accessory kits, delivering a simplified mounting system that works with a variety of ceiling types, including in-ceiling, on-ceiling, pole, or wire rope. A sleek, white (and paintable) industrial design fits most architectural needs of today’s meeting rooms, so installers don’t have to worry about making additional cosmetic changes.

The MXA902 will be available later in 2023.

InfoComm: The MXA902 will be displayed for demonstrations at InfoComm 2023 (June 14 – 16), where Shure will be present at Booth #3842 in the Exhibit Hall (Level 2).