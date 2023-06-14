Breaking: Shure and Airtame Announce Partnership at InfoComm 2023

At InfoComm 2023, Shure, a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment, is announcing a new partnership with Airtame, a leading provider of simple, smart, and engaging solutions for hybrid conferencing, screen sharing, and digital signage. The partnership features seamless integration between Shure Stem Ecosystem devices and Airtame Hybrid Conferencing Solution to simplify collaboration for bring-your-own-device (BYOD) meeting rooms.

While BYOD setups provide unparalleled personalization and ease of access, they can also be frustrating and time-consuming to facilitate without the right technology. With this new partnership, Shure and Airtame are providing users who rely on their own devices with streamlined and equitable meetings through technology that is easy to install.

Using the Airtame App, users can start a conference call on the Airtame Hub with just a few clicks. Once connected, the high-performance Airtame Hub hosts the call for all attendees in a conference room, providing a central processing unit where Stem Ecosystem devices can be integrated, radically simplifying conference audio and providing a consistent meeting experience. Stem Ecosystem devices provide a scalable audio solution for all sizes, shapes, and configurations of meeting rooms. Stem Ecosystem is simple to set up and designed to effortlessly fit the requirements of any conference room.

(Image credit: Shure)

“Airtame is proud to provide a platform that is compatible with the highest quality technology available. Together, the Shure Stem Ecosystem and Airtame Hybrid Conferencing Solution provide a frictionless experience for collaboration in any setting to better support the future of work and communication,” said Jonas Gyalokay, Airtame Co-Founder. “This strategic alliance provides end users with flexible, intuitive conferencing solutions that can adapt to shifting demands and hybrid work trends.”

Stem Ecosystem devices require only a single USB connection with Airtame, so it’s easy for IT managers to avoid the time-consuming, difficult, and potentially expensive task of integration. The Stem Ecosystem platform enables users to add each device to their local network and assign them within the room. With access to free software tools, the IT team can adjust device settings to the room’s unique audio environment and verify a successful installation.

“As the need for hybrid meeting environments continues to evolve, IT managers are exploring scalable and flexible ways to create modern, BYOD conference rooms for end users,” said Julie Crawford, Manager of Global Integrated Systems Marketing, at Shure. “With our Airtame partnership, we’re thrilled to offer a convenient solution to these decision makers and end users collaborating in hybrid meeting spaces where impeccable audio and integration with their own devices are essential to success.”

This collaboration marks Shure’s second strategic industry partnership for Stem Ecosystem products. For more information about the Airtame partnership and the Stem Ecosystem, visit the Shure and Airtame partnership page. Also visit Shure at InfoComm 2023 booth #3842 and Airtame at booth #3575. To learn more about building a BYOD meeting space, check out this guide outlining the Stem and Airtame partnership.

