Super Bowl-Bound Kansas City Chiefs Light Up Arrowhead with Sony

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again heading back to the Super Bowl. Their playoff journey started on their home turf in the Wild Card Round while fans enjoyed the action on more than 600 of Sony’s professional BRAVIA BZ35J and BZ40H displays.

With an expedited timeline to execute, the Chiefs worked with Sony and AVI-SPL to complete this multi-faceted project. Together they were able to secure a high volume of inventory, under budget, in time for the beginning of the season.

The stadium had the refresh at the start of the 2023 season with Sony BRAVIA options ranging in size from 43-75-inches. The Chiefs are now able to take advantage of Sony’s lineup of professional displays which combine flexibility, connectivity, ease of use, and enhanced image quality in their premium spaces, including all suites, and in the Club Level concourse.

(Image credit: Sony)

Aging technology made the Chiefs realize an upgrade was necessary. They chose to standardize on Sony’s professional BRAVIA displays due to their IP capabilities, the club’s familiarity with the Sony brand, and its reliable reputation. According to Pat Mitchell, project director MEP and construction for the Kansas City Chiefs, “We had some outdated screens, plus we’re trying to stay more flexible as we decide whether we’re going to keep our current SMATV distribution or move to an IPTV solution. It was important to have a product that was able to be upgraded to the IPTV.”

An added benefit of the new Sony display technology, when compared to the Chiefs previous generation Sony models, is its smaller footprint, lighter weight, and slimmer profile. “Having as up-to-date technology as possible enhances the game experience, which in a space where we’re hosting partners and clients, is a priority,” noted Matt Diemand, coordinator, partnership strategy.

(Image credit: Sony)

Diemand also mentioned the importance of having technology that works, without issue. “From the fan side, especially the client partnership side, ease of use and reliability are paramount," he said. "When something is modern, easy to turn on by pressing a button or two and works seamlessly—that is great. We had our previous displays for so long because they just worked, and we expect these new Sony models will set us up well into the future.”

From a partnership perspective, Diemand has enjoyed a great working relationship with Sony. He also appreciates Sony’s focus on product lifecycle sustainability which has become a more prominent focus across the sports landscape.

With several hundred displays already deployed, the Kansas City Chiefs are only in phase one of their refresh project, with plans to build out the partnership even further in the coming seasons.