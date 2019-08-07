Summer Reading: How emerging technology is reshaping higher ed (Education Dive)

"Pressure is growing for colleges to improve student outcomes, but sliding enrollment and tighter budgets threaten their ability to do so. In response, they are deploying technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics that promise to help them do more with less."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Learn how these schools are utilizing emerging technologies and what core requirements are needed in order to deploy these technologies. From automatically "nudging" at-risk students, and providing the information that might be helpful to make better choices, to AR-based programs designed to help the teachers of tomorrow engage more meaningfully with students.