Stunning Picture Quality on the Open Seas and Sunny Shores

LG Business Solutions USA (opens in new tab) has introduced a new series of outdoor direct-view LED (dvLED) displays specifically designed for installation in the outdoor areas of cruise ships. The new LG GNEB series is making its official debut at Seatrade Cruise Global 2023 on March 27-30 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The series will enable cruise ship owners and architects to design incredible outdoor entertainment spaces with dvLED displays of virtually any size, displays that can be used 24 hours a day—whether in direct sunlight or under a moonless sky.

“LG’s marine-grade dvLED technology is the ideal outdoor display medium because it can produce bright images and has the contrast necessary for watching videos in direct sunlight. The GNEB is easy to maintain thanks to a module-based construction,” said Jake Benner, director hospitality, cruise and fitness at LG Business Solutions USA. “Outdoor areas on cruise ships can now be outfitted with movie-theater sized displays, while providing optimal performance day in and day out regardless of how salty, wet, or unpredictable the environment is.”

The GNEB series 6,000-nit maximum brightness helps assure stellar legibility and contrast, while its marine-grade powder coating and conformal coating protect against salinity and corrosion

in marine environments and weather conditions. Both the front and rear of the display are IP67-certified and feature reliable designs for seaside to enable stable power and data connections. IP67 is among the highest levels of environmental protection available.

The display has a rated lifespan of 100,000 hours to half-brightness. Plus, its ultra-high refresh rate of 7680 Hz enables flicker-free content playback in all conditions. Each display is compatible with LG’s powerful SuperSign, LED Assistant and ConnectedCare tools through an optional LG CVEA system controller, sold separately.

(Image credit: LG Business Solutions )

The two models available at launch differ only in pixel size and contrast, with the GNEB062-GN offering a 6.2mm pixel pitch and a 5,000:1 contrast ratio, while the GNEB083-GN provides an 8.3mm pixel pitch and a 7,000:1 contrast ratio. The smaller pixel pitch model is best suited for situations where a higher resolution is desired, the viewer is closer to the display, or the display is relatively small requiring a higher pixel density. For the largest screens, or areas where passengers view the display from a distance, the 8.3mm model offers a more affordable option that delivers the same features, rugged construction and long-term reliability.

Each display can be purchased with front or rear access, making on-site repairs more flexible. The power distribution unit can be easily detached for easy access and maintenance, while the self-contained power supply and receiver card with handles simplify component replacement.

“Whether it’s next to the pool or greeting guests at the loading ramp, LG’s robust outdoor DVLED technology gives cruise operators a chance to deliver large, captivating content that can catch visitors’ eyes from across the deck,” Benner said. “The placement possibilities really are endless, and we are excited to see how designers and owners integrate these powerful displays into their environments to elevate the cruise experience.”

Both models offer a 160-degree horizontal viewing angle, with the 6.2mm model offering a 115-degree vertical viewing angle and the 8.3mm model delivering a 100-degree vertical viewing angle. Both models offer adjustable color temperature from 3200K to 9300K. They feature 16-bit processing and are operable on either 110-volt or 240-volt power systems. The displays can function in temperatures ranging from -22 degrees to 122 degrees Fahrenheit, covering virtually every possible cruise, hotel, and resort location.