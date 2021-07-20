Studio Technologies Issues New Dante Intercom Kits

The What: Studio Technologies is issuing two new party-line (PL) intercom kits that utilize Dante Audio-over-IP networking. These new kits allow customers to purchase a bundle of Studio Technologies intercom products at a reduced price point. The Party-Line Intercom Kit 1 (DPL-KIT-01) includes a Model 5421 Dante Intercom Audio Engine and four Model 372A Intercom Beltpacks. Party-Line Intercom Kit 2 (DPL-KIT-02) again includes a Model 5421 Dante Intercom Audio Engine but with four Model 373A Intercom Beltpacks.

The What Else: The Model 5421 Dante Intercom Audio Engine is a compact 1/2-rack unit that supports 16 Dante receiver (input) and transmitter (output) channels. Only a Gigabit Ethernet network connection with power-over-Ethernet (PoE) capability is required for Model 5421 operation. Users can configure the 16-channel audio engine to provide from one to four "virtual" intercom circuits. Unlike general-purpose Dante digital matrix devices, the Model 5421 is optimized for intercom applications, providing multiple mix-minus buses for optimal coms audio performance. The unit's integral auto mix capability helps to ensure that excellent audio quality is maintained, something not typically provided by conventional analog PL.

The Model 372A Intercom Beltpack offers a 5-pin female XLR connector to support single- and dual-channel headsets commonly used in professional broadcast environments. The Model 373A Intercom Beltpack provides a four-pin male XLR connector for use with single-channel headsets that are often used in theater or live-event applications. In addition, the units also offer a 3.5 mm 4-conductor TRRS jack that allows use of low-cost computer gaming headsets. Both beltpacks are compact, lightweight, user-worn devices that are directly compatible with standard ethernet networks. PoE-powered, they take advantage of the sonic performance and configuration flexibility provided by Dante. Users can directly create party-line intercom applications in conjunction with the Model 5421 Dante engine.

The Bottom Line: These new offerings enable personnel to easily implement a high-performance, Dante-enabled PL intercom system in fixed and mobile broadcast facilities, post-production studios, commercial and educational theater environments, industrial, and general entertainment applications.