Streamlining IT Operations (and More) with Data (Campus Technology)

"While a lot of attention on the use of data is being directed at improving the learning experience, colleges and universities have long known that it can help with IT operations too. Now data analytics is playing a role in those activities to expedite troubleshooting, justify IT investments and make for more seamless workflows."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of big data can go a long way. Read how Clemson University and the King's College are tapping into the power of data to shore up campus IT, streamline workflows, and find efficiencies.