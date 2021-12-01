Strategies for Reducing Complexity During Digital Transformation (EdTech Magazine)

"In today’s education landscape, most universities and colleges have already embarked on their journeys to digital transformation. According to an EDUCAUSE study, only 17 percent of higher education institutions are not exploring DX. That’s no surprise, considering that DX is crucial to increasing higher education’s value proposition."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A piecemeal approach to digital transformation can be risky, with security concerns ramping up alongside increased hardware and software connections. By contrast, a structured, holistic approach can help streamline the process and safeguard campus systems.