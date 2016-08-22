Stratacache Names Bruno Pupo VP of Display Solutions

Stratacache announced the addition of Bruno Pupo, as Vice President of Display Solutions, to the Stratacache team.

Bruno Pupo

Pupo brings more than 25 years of experience in sales, marketing and engineering—working for ompanies such as NEC, LG Electronics and most recently, Vertigo Digital Displays. At Stratacache, Pupo will focus exclusively on business development within the Outdoor Menu Board sector which is a strategic focus for the company.

"Bruno is seen as a subject matter expert in the area of display technology and has a strong record of delivering results working with leading companies and technologies specifically in the outdoor space,” said Chris Riegel, CEO of Stratacache. “By leveraging his extensive industry knowledge and his foundational engineering and sales experience, we are confident Bruno will identify and connect with customers to lead the rapid growth of the outdoor menu board segment.”

Pupo began his career leading a team of engineers on the first video and audio digital encryption platform initially used for satellite communications. Drawing on his vast R&D experience, Pupo realized his technical knowledge resonated well with clients in need of solving key business problems. In the early 90’s, he strengthened his business development skills and altered his career toward sales and marketing. He has since held several senior and executive level positions within the area of display technology, digital signage and other media distribution networks.

“The digital signage market segment and its associated supply chain is experiencing a high level of growth. Competent supply of products, services and expertise is being challenged by client demand for flawless execution and solutions that deliver positive business impact,” said Pupo. “As a leader with an established list of tier 1 clients and infinitely scalable network, Stratacache represents one of few companies in this sector with the resources, strategy and competence to supply end-to-end digital signage solutions and services that deliver measurable return on client investments.” He continued, “I’m excited to be part of the talented Stratacache leadership team and look forward to contributing to a proven successful strategy.”