Strata AVL Trusts VidOvation Solutions for Flexibility in House of Worship Productions

When it comes to boosting production flexibility in houses of worship, Strata AVL trusts VidOvation (opens in new tab) solutions. In particular, Strata AVL used the VidOlink Reacher broadcast-grade HDMI and HD-SDI wireless video transmission link in recent installations at Compass Christian Church in Chandler, Arizona, and at Hebron Church in Dacula, Georgia. With versions capable of reaching up to 4,200 feet line-of-sight with zero latency and no compression, VidOvation's compact and lightweight VidOlink Reacher transmitter enables exceptional maneuverability as well as uncompromising performance in delivering broadcast-grade 3G-SDI and HDMI high-definition video signals.

"Our experience with VidOvation and the company's products has always been good, and when we needed wireless video transport for the Compass project, we tested the VidOlink Reacher system extensively to see how it stacked up against our other options," said David Roche, co-owner of Strata. "We found it to be more robust and more reliable over a longer transmission distance than competing products."

Working with Compass Christian Church engineers, Strata designed and deployed a Panasonic camera ecosystem at the church's new 2,058-seat worship center. The team combined three Panasonic AG-CX350 cameras with three VidOlink Reacher wireless video transmitter/receiver pairs to free operators from the constraints of cables, allowing them to capture different shots, more intimate angles, and more engaging viewpoints than they could if they were tethered to a tripod or wheeled stand. Video from each of the cameras is transmitted wirelessly to a fixed receiver and on to the control room for integration into the larger visual production.

"We had good results with the Reacher right out of the box at Compass, so we figured we could put that same performance and reliability to use in a different application at Hebron," explained Joe Paryzek, co-owner at Strata. "The result is an eminently practical solution that makes it much easier to use an economical smart TV as a versatile onstage presentation tool."

Within the 4,000-seat auditorium at Hebron Church, Strata undertook an extensive update of staging and lighting, audio, and video systems. As part of this project, the company implemented the VidOlink Reacher in an innovative way: as part of a mobile, wireless, always-on video display used to enhance live worship services and other events. The Reacher receiver is installed on the back of a low-cost 65-inch smart TV along with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that powers both the receiver and the TV. The wireless and battery-powered configuration allows staff at the church to power on the TV, navigate the initial series of logos and menus, and leave the monitor in a ready state for use during the service. Reversing the conventional signal flow enables flexible cable-free transmission of video from the control room, with the Reacher transmitter inconspicuously situated offstage. The wireless onstage display frees the church's tech staff from having to wrangle cables to place the monitor on the stage.

"One reason we so enjoy working with Strata is that the company understands every element of staging and production, inside and out," said Jim Jachetta, executive vice president and chief technology officer, VidOvation. "It's also fun to see the team at Strata innovate and take advantage of our advanced video transmission products to solve their customers' challenges, no matter how large or small. These recent VidOlink Reacher installs at Compass and Hebron Church demonstrate how important it is to Strata to find just the right solution for every requirement."