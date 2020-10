"The rate at which institutions are ditching their existing learning management system providers is slowing down, a recent analysis suggests."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In contrast to the past, schools now seem to stick with the LMS. Perhaps they've gotten to a point where they have found the right solutions for their needs. Maybe they're more focused on other issues, like enrollment and security. It will be interesting to see if this trend continues.