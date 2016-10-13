Digital Signage Status and Directions Webinar Registration Open

Registration for a free webinar for background data on the status and directions of digital signage and place-based media application, hosted by Lyle Bunn, is now open.

Lyle Bunn

This webinar will feature Sanju Khatri, Director, Digital Signage, IHS (including NPD and Displaysearch), and will report on the findings of her 7-person global digital signage research team. In this webinar, Sanju will provide statistics on the digital signage industry and will describe ongoing research to track directions and trends. The kinds of data that can assist OEMs, advertisers and ad-based networks, mobile interface and SmartCity initiatives including brands, end users, agencies, integrators and suppliers.

The webinar will also address the size of the digital signage industry, as well as its revenue breakdown related to system elements and growth trends. Some of the macro-level influences on the digital signage outlook including customer experience, the convergence of the business, digital and CX strategies, and supply chain and technology developments will also be addressed in the webinar by moderator and industry analyst Lyle Bunn.