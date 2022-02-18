Staging Concepts Brings New Modular Acoustical Shell into the Fold

The latest acoustic innovation from Staging Concepts, a leading provider of portable staging solutions and equipment, is proof that big things come in smaller packages. Offering great value and acoustic performance, the new Caprice Folding Acoustical Shell Tower is strategically engineered to fit within a standard doorway for convenient transport and easy placement in lower height storage areas. Previewed at the LDI Show in late 2021, Caprice is now widely available for performance venues of all kinds.

(Image credit: Staging Concepts)

“Our new Caprice acoustical shell can be used in performing spaces of any size but is especially ideal for schools, community centers and other facilities with limited storage space, or for venues with acoustic needs in multiple locations within one building or complex,” said Cindy Albrecht, director of sales and marketing for Staging Concepts, a Trex Company. “The tower is engineered to fold down to half its performance height for hassle-free movement through doorways and corridors. It’s a great multi-purpose solution that is easy to maneuver, transport and store.”

Designed with student operators in mind, Caprice is easy and safe to manipulate thanks to a pivoting T-handle control bar and integrated gas spring assistance that engages when folding the unit. As the tower begins to fold down, the gas spring activates to stop the movement and allow for operator clearance before slowly completing its descent. Built with all-aluminum frames, Caprice towers are considerably lighter weight than conventional steel options. Each tower is also equipped with four swivel casters for ease of movement and positioning.

“Whether it’s custodial staff, a student, musical director, or theater technician, moving the Caprice shell is easy and is designed for one-person operation and transport,” noted Albrecht.

The new all-aluminum frame folding tower is available in 12 or 16-foot heights. When folded, the 12-foot performance shell can fit through a standard doorway, while the 16-foot shell can fit through a 9.5-foot doorway. Customers can choose between five or six foot wide acoustical panels with painted or high-pressure laminate (HPL) finish options.

Other features and benefits of Caprice include:

• locking casters at the rear of the base to ensure the tower remains in place for added safety;

• the ability to nest multiple folding towers into one another for even more compact storage; and

• a simple “no tools required” operation that allows for easy setup by almost any user.

Additionally, the size and transportability of the Caprice towers allow for unique performance setups throughout a facility.