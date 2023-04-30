ST Engineering Antycip Strengthens Collaboration with Cervus

ST Engineering Antycip (opens in new tab) and Cervus, a data company using its analytics-as-a-service (AaaS) platform to disrupt the traditional defense and security industries, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that signals a new era of collaboration between the two companies and a further integration of their complementary business models.

Cervus and ST Engineering Antycip (then known as Antycip Simulation) began working together collaboratively in 2016, explained Alan Roan, managing director of UK-based Cervus, with the MoU formalizing and elevating an already successful relationship. “We are both SMEs, and pooling resources creates efficiencies and increases our ability to reach into new customers,” Roan said, “while enabling us to bring new offerings into existing customers.”

One of the highlights of the companies’ seven-year collaboration is the Army Warfighting Experiment (AWE), the British Army’s flagship innovation and experimentation programme, where in 2021 they cooperated to demonstrate the future of British Army training using Cervus’ Hive analytics platform plug in for market leading VR-Forces software from sister company and close partner MAK Technologies, recalled Katie Howe, senior accounts manager, aerospace and defence, at ST Engineering Antycip.

Key to the success of their relationship is that both companies are “small but growing, with an agile, ‘can-do’ attitude towards wider collaboration," said Howe.

“We are both small companies with huge ambition,” added Roan, who also highlights Cervus and ST Engineering Antycip’s cooperation on the US Marine Corps’ wargaming capability, when they demonstrated Hive and VR-Forces to MARSYSCOM (Marine Systems Command) and were selected for part two of the activity, and Forge for VR Forces for Project ELDON in support of the RAF’s Rapid Capabilities Office. “Both companies have a similar culture and relentless focus on the frontline operator.”

By taking their relationship to the next level, ST Engineering Antycip and Cervus hope to be able to offer “more credible demo scenarios and vignettes for mutual opportunity pursuits”, explained Howe, as well as growing both companies’ market presence. Roan comments that the new alliance will be able to offer customers “a fuller simulation and analytics solution, enabling them to train and/or experiment faster and at lower cost.”