Spinitar Acknowledged as AV Partner of Los Positas College

At Las Positas College's (LPC) grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on August 8, Spinitar—number 26 on SCN's list of top 50 systems integrators—was recognized as the preferred audiovisual partner of the educational institution.

Ribbon cutting ceremony at Los Positas College Classroom Building 1000.

The event took place at Classroom Building 1000, a new building that will host more than 1,000 students in 19 classrooms. The building will host lecture halls, an anthropology department, computer labs, and many other student-friendly areas.

Located in Livermore, CA, the public ceremony was attended by Livermore Mayor John Marchand; LPC president Roanna V. Bennie, faculty, staff members, students, and partners. During the ceremony, the team from LPC shared their excitement with the crowd and explained how proud they are to have the support of their local community.

In preparation for the grand opening, Spinitar and the LPC technology department worked closely together to identify the proper AV solutions and equipment needed to implement a fully integrated AV system for Classroom Building 1000.

“Working with the team at LPC has been a proud moment for our company,” said Spinitar’s pacific northwest regional vice president, John Harmyk. “Their team of IT professionals cared deeply about creating the best IT experience for their students, teachers and staff and that to us is admirable.”

Spinitar’s team designed and built the following rooms and areas for the final LPC project that was granted by a bond measure passed in 2004: typical classrooms, distance learning classrooms, lecture halls, a lobby video wall, small group study rooms, and other digital signage.