SpinetiX Joins Q-SYS Technology Partner Program.

SpinetiX has joined the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program. This program enables software and hardware technology partners to create market-ready solutions that integrate seamlessly with Q-SYS.

SpinetiX is streamlining the process of programmatic content integration for digital signage. SpinetiX and Q-SYS work together to leverage control systems and devices to trigger content on display via the cloud in smart corporate, educational, hospitality, public environments and beyond.

"We are extremely excited to join the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program. This collaboration allows us to provide customers with advanced capabilities to help them communicate to their audiences with dynamic, engaging, interactive and automated content. This is a game changer! This collaboration reflects our shared vision for the future of digital signage as an interactive storytelling platform that engages audiences in new and exciting ways," said Francesco Ziliani, CEO of SpinetiX.

As part of the program, SpinetiX has worked closely with Q-SYS, who has fully vetted and endorsed the SpinetiX ARYA CMS Plug-in integration with a Q-SYS Certified (developed with Q-SYS and supported by SpinetiX and Q-SYS) badge. SpinetiX ARYA is the first CMS integrated with Q-SYS.

The SpinetiX ARYA CMS plug-in establishes a secure connection with SpinetiX ARYA Enterprise accounts. It is designed to fetch Alerts configured in a user’s SpinetiX ARYA Enterprise account. These alerts can range from alarm alerts (Fire, Biological, Hazardous, Environmental, Natural, National Security, Civil, Admin) to welcome messages, news, advertisements, live streams, videos, and animations.

