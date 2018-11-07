South Central AV Adds Shinn as VP of Operations

South Central AV has added Michael Shinn as vice president of operations.

Michael Shinn

"We’re thrilled to welcome Michael to the South Central AV team. His industry experience as both an integrator and an end user will help ensure that we continue to consistently provide our customers with exceptional experiences,” said Craig Jacobus, CEO of South Central AV.

Most recently, Shinn served as director of global managed services for Verrex, a leading global provider of audiovisual systems and solutions, where he was responsible for overseeing all customer service interactions and guiding the delivery and sale of services to corporate customers. Shinn has also served as vice president of customer relations and director of operations for IMS Technology Services in Pennsylvania.

“I am so excited to be joining such a strong and well-positioned team providing an exceptional level of service to the marketplace. I look forward to contributing to and working with this great group of people.” said Shinn.