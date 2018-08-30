MSE Audio's Soundsphere Resumes Production Following Structure Fire

MSE Audio, parent company of Soundsphere, announced a proposed timeline, exceeding initial product delivery expectations, for Soundsphere’s new facility in Jacksonville, FL. Soundsphere will continue to build upon its history of Made in the U.S.A. products, and provide dealers with audio solutions for a variety of applications.Due to a structure fire at the Stratford, Connecticut facility on July 9, 2018, MSE Audio immediately relocated Soundsphere manufacturing to an existing manufacturing facility in Jacksonville, FL. Less than eight weeks following the fire, the production team has created a timeline to fulfill outstanding orders:

The Soundsphere production team will be able to fulfill outstanding orders on the Q-6, 110B, and 110Page before the end of August.

Orders with transformers will be completed in early September.

Orders for the Soundsphere Q-8 will be fulfilled before the end of September.

Soundsphere Q-12 models have a production date to be determined within the next 30 days.

MSE Audio will discontinue production of the Soundsphere Q-SB2 and Q-15. Customer support will be available to answer any questions for those dealers interested in the Q-SB2 or Q-15 and recommend a product from SoundTube Entertainment, a complimentary product line to Soundsphere.

“Our Jacksonville facility has been working feverously to resume production of our ever-popular Soundsphere line,” said Laura Waldon, president, MSE Audio. “We’re very appreciative of the teamwork from our employees at the Stratford and Jacksonville facilities to resume production within eight weeks of the devastating fire that occurred. We look forward to providing our valued dealers with Soundsphere products in the near future and, as always, our customer service team is available to answer any questions.”