SoundPro Awards 2022 Jeff Humphrey Technical Scholarship

Sound Productions (SoundPro) announced that Kyle Benson has been selected as the 2022 recipient of SoundPro’s Jeff Humphrey Technical Scholarship. Kyle will be studying at Middle Tennessee State University for a degree in audio production.

Kyle Benson (Image credit: SoundPro)

In 2010, SoundPro CEO Joshua Curlett established an annual scholarship in the amount of $2,500 for graduating seniors in pursuit of a technical audiovisual degree. The scholarship was renamed in 2020 to honor the memory of SoundPro’s executive vice president, Jeff Humphrey, an industry pioneer and SoundPro legacy leader.

As part of SoundPro’s goal of building a better future, the Jeff Humphrey Technical Scholarship contributes to educating future leaders in the audio, video, and lighting fields. “Kyle’s application demonstrates the sort of passion that this scholarship program strives to foster,” said Curlett. “By supporting today’s students, this is SoundPro’s way of honoring Jeff’s legacy while simultaneously investing in the future of our industry.”