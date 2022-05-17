SoundPro Awards 2022 Jeff Humphrey Technical Scholarship

By ( ) published

Kyle Benson, who will be studying audio production at Middle Tennessee State, is the 2022 honoree.

SoundPro
(Image credit: SoundPro)

Sound Productions (SoundPro) announced that Kyle Benson has been selected as the 2022 recipient of SoundPro’s Jeff Humphrey Technical Scholarship. Kyle will be studying at Middle Tennessee State University for a degree in audio production.

SoundPro

Kyle Benson (Image credit: SoundPro)

In 2010, SoundPro CEO Joshua Curlett established an annual scholarship in the amount of $2,500 for graduating seniors in pursuit of a technical audiovisual degree. The scholarship was renamed in 2020 to honor the memory of SoundPro’s executive vice president, Jeff Humphrey, an industry pioneer and SoundPro legacy leader.

[The Nine 2022: Meet 9 Pro AV Superstars] 

As part of SoundPro’s goal of building a better future, the Jeff Humphrey Technical Scholarship contributes to educating future leaders in the audio, video, and lighting fields. “Kyle’s application demonstrates the sort of passion that this scholarship program strives to foster,” said Curlett. “By supporting today’s students, this is SoundPro’s way of honoring Jeff’s legacy while simultaneously investing in the future of our industry.”

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.