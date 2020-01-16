Sound Works Debuts New Corporate AV Division

The success of Sound Works Productions’ endeavors within the corporate audiovisual market has highlighted the need for a new, dedicated division. Its new company, Vantage AV, will specialize in corporate event production.

“With the creation of Vantage AV, our commitment to customer service, integrity, and quality will remain unchanged,” said Daniel Nickleski, COO, Sound Works Productions. “Vantage AV will align our focus with the specific needs of the corporate audiovisual marketplace.”

Sound Works Productions plans to will continue its "growth as a premier provider of professional concert and festival audio, lighting, and staging services." The company is based in Mokena, IL.