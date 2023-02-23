Sound Productions Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Sound Productions (opens in new tab) (SoundPro), a national retailer and distributor of professional audio, video, and lighting equipment, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023. From its chance beginnings as a backline rental company to its current role as a leading supplier of AVL gear, SoundPro has consistently served their customers with stellar service and industry knowledge.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 50 years of serving customers in an industry that we have so much passion for,” said SoundPro CEO Joshua Curlett. “With our rich company history, we will continue to honor the past while we build a better future for our team members, our vendors, and our customers. As SoundPro continues to grow, I’m truly grateful for those who have taken part in making SoundPro what it is today, and I look forward to what we can do together in the years to come.”

Sound Productions was born in 1973 when guitar player and entrepreneur Charles Kitch was working at a music store. The store was contacted by Elvis Presley’s tour manager, asking to rent backline gear for Elvis’s show in Dallas the next day. When the store owner told Stone that he would have to buy the gear just like everyone else, Kitch pulled together the required gear to meet the show’s needs. What started as a single gig turned into a 30-day tour with Elvis, and soon led to other requests for backline gear and tech support for some of the biggest names in Rock ‘n Roll.

In the following decades, SoundPro expanded its services to fabricating custom electronic and speaker systems for touring bands, as well as custom-designed installs. When bands and production companies wanted to buy the products they rented, the transition to pro audio sales and repair was natural, and SoundPro started selling new and used gear all around the country. By 1985, the company shifted focus to sales and distribution. In 2012, SoundPro grew into a new location in Irving, TX. A second office in Madison, WI, opened in 2020 to better serve their growing customer base.

Today, SoundPro provides AVL products to diverse customer segments including businesses, bands/artists, contractors/integrators, DJs, houses of worship, live productions, and more. Their industry-certified team members possess decades of professional and personal experience. With people at the core of their values, SoundPro cultivates a culture of accountability, a passion for the industry, and an obsession with providing the best service to their customers.

The company will be celebrating their 50th milestone throughout the year. An event bringing together their team members, valued customers, and vendor partners is tentatively slated to take place in Fall 2023.