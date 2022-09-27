Sound Marketing West, Adam Hall Group Partner for Exclusive U.S. Distribution

The Adam Hall Group continues to expand its worldwide distribution network. With Sound Marketing West from Canoga Park, CA, the event technology provider with headquarters in Neu-Anspach, Hesse, has gained an experienced distributor for the U.S. states of California and Nevada. The exclusive partnership includes the company's own brands LD Systems, Gravity, Palmer, Defender, and Adam Hall accessories as well as the Adam Hall distribution brands Höfner, EBS, Maton, and Mad Professor.

"We are very pleased to have found a highly experienced distribution partner in Sound Marketing West," explained Gabriel Medrano, president and COO of Adam Hall North America. "California, in particular, is a key market shaping the live and event business in the US. With more than 40 years of experience, Sound Marketing West has a broad customer and dealer network that we can build on to further expand our presence locally—in both the event and installation markets."

"To be successful in today's marketplace, a distributor must constantly push its boundaries and develop new sales approaches," Gary Lee, president Sound Marketing West, added. "Our industry is constantly changing and requires the utmost flexibility and adaptability. With the Adam Hall Group, we have found the ideal partner in this respect. We share the same basic principles when it comes to establishing long-term relationships with our customers and partners."