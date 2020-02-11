Sony Launches IP-Based Ceiling Beamforming Microphone

Sony Electronics Inc. has announced the U.S. launch of its new beamforming microphone, the MAS-A100, providing enterprises an audio solution to enable “hands-free” lectures and presentations.

Designed for a range of meeting, lecture and presentation environments, the ceiling-mount microphone offers clear audio for both speech reinforcement and recording with a combination of beamforming technology and Intelligent Feedback Reducer function. The microphone has a dual-channel output for simultaneous recording that captures the speaker and student’s/participants’ voices. Together with the support for Dante and Power Over Ethernet (PoE) for easy installation, Sony says the MAS-A100 will significantly improve the audio experience in education and corporate organizations.

(Image credit: Sony)

The MAS-A100 achieves hands-free speech reinforcement without requiring hand-held or body-worn microphones and subsequent batteries or device management. This is enabled by a unique combination of beamforming technology and an original feature called Intelligent Feedback Reducer, which can extract speech sound while suppressing unwanted feedback with Sony high-performance digital signal processing. After capturing voice, the microphone’s Automatic Gain Control function automatically adjusts the output volume to be consistent regardless of the presenter’s location, making lectures and presentations easier to hear.

The beamforming microphone has dual-channel output that enables simultaneous speech reinforcement and recording. It covers a wide range and can record not only the speaker’s voice, but also the students and participants. The microphone also has auto-noise reduction capabilities to minimize background sound from air conditioners and projectors.

The microphone can be integrated into existing AV setups and used with a wide range of products thanks to support of Dante. The model also supports PoE, enabling installation and power management with a single network cable. The MAS-A100’s Automatic Calibration function automatically optimizes the parameters of the audio processing for speech reinforcement by generating and capturing the test signal during the installation process. Sony’s free-of-charge Microphone Array System Manager software (MASM-1) can help centralize configuration and management of multiple microphones in various rooms via an IP connection.

The beamforming microphone is expected to be available in spring 2020 with an MSRP of $2199.

For more information, visit pro.sony.