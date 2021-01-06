Sony Introduces Two New “Crystal LED” Modular Direct View Display Systems

The What: Sony Electronics has unveiled its latest innovation in direct-view LED: the modular Crystal LED C-series (ZRD-C12A/C15A) with high contrast, and B-series (ZRD-B12A/B15A) with high brightness.

Watch the video below to learn more about Sony's new “Crystal LED” modular direct view display systems.

The What Else: Both series are equipped with the “X1 for Crystal LED" high-performance image quality processor, and fully incorporate the LED control technology developed for Sony’s Crystal LED and the signal processing technology from Sony’s BRAVIA TV series.

Additionally, the displays enable image accuracy, providing highly realistic, large-scale imagery that maintains image integrity up close and at a distance.

The new displays are designed to provide enhanced content that is upscaled while maintaining high resolution (“Reality Creation”), smooth and artifact-free pictures without motion blur (“Motionflow”), and showcase impressive gradation expression (“22bit Super Bit Mapping”). Highlights also include a wide viewing angle and wide color gamut, as well as a various input signals, including HDR, HFR (120Hz), and 3D.

The Crystal LED C-series utilizes a deep black coating to achieve a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. The B-Series features an anti-reflective matte finish and is capable of brightness levels of 1,800 nits. B-series was developed in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment to reflect the creator’s needs.

The Bottom Line: Both new displays are available in two pixel pitches (P1.26mm and P1.58mm) to suit different installation needs and expand the lineup of Sony’s Crystal LED for various applications including corporate showrooms, lobbies, and productions. They combine high image quality, flexibility, and scalability in installation, with lower total cost of ownership, and leverage Sony’s expertise in providing dynamic visual experiences.

Crystal LED C-series and B-series are planned to be available in the summer.