Sony Digital Cinema Installed in Las Vegas Movie Theater

Sony Electronics recently introduced its Sony Digital Cinema—the company’s experiential premium large-format (PLF) movie theater auditorium—and the first install is set to debut at Galaxy Theatres' Las Vegas Boulevard Mall venue, which is planned to open in spring 2019.

Sony Digital Cinema is a new experience for PLF theaters that includes Sony’s dual laser projection system—which the company says provides exceptional picture quality and immersion—along with powerful sound and luxury reclining seats. The auditoriums’ high-contrast projection systems authentically bring filmmakers’ stories and vision to life with a vibrancy that matches their original intent.

The first location, at Galaxy Theatre’s deluxe Boulevard Mall site, will be the largest auditorium in the Las Vegas market, further enhancing Galaxy’s distinction as the Best Movie Theater in Las Vegas, according to Las Vegas Weekly and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“This location in Las Vegas is the first in what will be a nationwide rollout of Sony Digital Cinema experiences, which will drive audiences to the movies,” said Bob Raposo, head of cinema at Sony Electronics. “Sony has the capability and tools to be involved in every aspect of a film, from capture, workflow, and post-production to film production and distribution and experiential theater solutions. We are uniquely positioned to understand and develop products that directly impact and elevate cinemas and their audiences.”

“We strategically chose Las Vegas, a city synonymous with world-class entertainment, for the launch of our new Sony Digital Cinema auditorium at Galaxy Theatres,” added Rafe Cohen, president of Galaxy Theatres. “We strive to exceed customers’ expectations of a best-in-class theatrical destination, from the concessions and the seating to the technology. We turned to Sony, a company known for quality and excellence, to create a first of its kind Sony Digital Cinema auditorium that is sure to make our Boulevard Mall location a destination for those seeking the best cinematic experience on every level.”