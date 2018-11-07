Sony BRAVIA Displays to Offer Cloud Connectivity

The What: Sony’s Pro BRAVIAs are enhancing their flexibility and providing added value through the addition of an iRevo Digital Signage (iDS) software installation. Supporting enhanced 4K resolution, HDR imagery, integrated support for HTML5, and open API support optimized for businesses, Sony’s professional BRAVIA displays are available in a range of sizes and specifications, and with the iRevo Digital Signage solution, add cloud capabilities and an abundance of templates.

The What Else: iRevo’s cloud-based signage solution works with the BRAVIA’s Android operating system, allowing the iDS App to install directly - eliminating the need for an additional external media player device. It also provides BRAVIA users with intuitive templates, interactive touch support, richer customization, and the ability to publish from anywhere.

The iRevo Author and Manage cloud apps interact with the iRevo Android application, which installs directly onto BRAVIA displays. These cloud apps run on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud and support a comprehensive list of input sources and content types for enhanced functionality. The iDS offering supports photos with animations, videos, music, documents, websites, widgets, RSS Feeds, and social media content, as well as content from sources that include network cameras, LAN services, and live TV, making it easier to design, deploy, and manage digital signage projects with ease and scale. Content, announcements and emergency messages can also be cast to BRAVIA displays via the iRevo iDS Cast mobile app for increased usability.

The Bottom Line: The iRevo solution for Sony’s BRAVIAs was previously demonstrated at Digital Signage Expo (DSE) and InfoComm. It is regionally available now for all 2016, 2017, and current FWD and FW professional BRAVIA models, with the exception of FWD-48W650D, through a paid software license that retails for a suggested price of $429.99 for a 1-year subscription or $1,529.99 for a 5-year subscription.