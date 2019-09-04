Sonance Rebrands in Time for CEDIA Expo 2019

Sonance plans to roll out a fresh, new brand identity at CEDIA Expo in Denver, CO next week.

Sonance says the move was inspired by a desire to streamline the number of brands it promotes, simplify the customer experience, and clarify its values as a unified company. For example, while Sonance may be known primarily for its speakers, the same team also created IPORT, a brand that turns tablets into home controllers or business efficiency tools with a range of products that hold, charge and protect these devices. Additionally, in 2009, the Sonance team created TRUFIG, a flush mounting process that integrates technology into architecture.

After a number of years with each of these brands operating under the banner name of Dana Innovations, the Sonance brand will now resume its position in the role of “parent” and officially become the face of the entire company moving forward. “The guiding principles of the Sonance brand are what ties everything we do together, and they apply not only to Sonance, but to IPORT and TRUFIG as well,” said Ari Supran, CEO, Sonance. “Sonance believes in designing products to disappear into architecture, forging authentic partnerships with our customers, and continuing a long heritage of innovation. We have always been Sonance, it’s just that today, we do so much more than speakers and it’s time for us to evolve the Sonance brand beyond sound, to best encapsulate everything we do.”

The company says this realization led to a new tagline for Sonance, “Beyond Sound,” which will accompany the visual brand refresh. Still owned and operated by the original founders, the Sonance team has been busy as it readies to re-introduce itself at the upcoming CEDIA Expo. Sonance is a founding member of the CEDIA organization and enjoys a history of recognition, including six CEDIA Hall of Fame awards and a CEDIA Lifetime Achievement award presented to cofounder Scott Struthers for creating the category of architectural audio.