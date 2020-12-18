Some pandemic-era edtech here to stay, says Bradley University professor (EdScoop)

"The pandemic has been a disruptive force in education, driving colleges and universities to reimagine through the use of technology how they deliver classes and services and how they engage students. In an interview with EdScoop, Dean Cantu, a professor of teacher education at Bradley University in Illinois explained how the pandemic changed edtech and shared some advice for what he thinks institutions ought to be considering as they adopt new technologies."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Many of the solutions that have helped institutions weather COVID-19 won't be shelved when classes resume in person. From increased LMS usage to utilizing videoconferencing tools like Zoom, the expansive applications of edtech during these uncertain times will have lasting impacts.