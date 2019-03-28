Some Colleges Are Failing to Comply With Cost Calculator Requirements (EdSurge)

"A study released today by the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education found that some four-year higher-ed institutions are failing to meet federal requirements around how they disclose cost information online."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A study of 80 public and private institutions reveals surprising findings about net price calculators (NPCs)—or lack of NPCs to be more specific. Between tuition, books, food, and housing, college can be exceedingly expensive. NPCs are critically important so students can find the higher ed equation that matches their means and resources.