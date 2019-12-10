Solutionz Finalizes Purchase of Unified Technology Systems

Solutionz, a Fernandez Holdings portfolio company and number six on the 2019 SCN Top 50, has purchased Unified Technology Systems (UTS).

UTS will rebrand under the Solutionz name within the next six months and continue operating in its current footprint throughout Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The addition of UTS and its team is designed to strengthen Solutionz’ capability to design, build, and manage technology deployments to current and future clients.

“We are extremely excited about joining a successful and fast-growing integrator like Solutionz,” said Barry Goldin, president of UTS and 2018 SCN Hall of Fame inductee. “This synergy will enable us to grow our portfolio, enhance our technical expertise, and offer a broader range of products and services.” Goldin will continue his executive leadership role as president for the Southeast region for Solutionz.

Bill Warnick, CEO of Solutionz, Inc. added, “The vision Kirk Fernandez established for Solutionz from its inception nearly two decades ago was to be a dominant leader in the space and deliver high-quality solutions to our customers. Unified is a natural fit with this vision, and as a combined company, with the financial strength and talent pool, our whole is greater than the sum of the parts. We look forward to growing together, learning from each other and providing our customers an even better experience as a result.”