Solotech Adds New Business Development Manager

Solotech has added Marie-Josée Primeau as its business development director. In this role, Primeau will work closely with the management of the Sales and Integration Division to identify and develop new business opportunities.

Primeau has held multiple sales roles over the last 25 years with companies such as Canon Canada and Telus. She also worked with the Canadian Business Council in the United Arab Emirates, and, more recently, at Cognibox International Sales.



Primeau holds an International Business and Marketing degree from McGill University and a Bachelor of Business and Marketing degree from the California State University Long Beach, Los Angeles.