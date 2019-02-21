Solid-State Storage Boosts Speed and Cuts Downtime for Campus IT (EdTech Magazine)

"Crunch times — think finals week and open registration periods — skyrocket the demand for fast, reliable IT at Florida Atlantic University. Even when academic life settles into a midsemester routine, it takes a lot of power to support FAU’s 30,000 students, 7,000 faculty and staff members, and six campuses."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you're looking to optimize your campus IT data storage operations, take a look at SSDs. EdTech Magazine breaks down the benefits while also sharing advice for successful implementations.