SnapAV Introduces MoIP Audio

The What: Binary, SnapAV’s exclusive media distribution brand, has released its all-new MoIP Audio transmitter and receiver. Designed for flexible and scalable audio distribution, these new components create a multi-room audio experience using the same controller and network as a MoIP AV system.

(Image credit: SnapAV)

The What Else: MoIP is Binary’s media distribution technology that lets integrators quickly and easily build a cutting-edge AV distribution system for its customers. With the addition of MoIP Audio, multiroom sound can be distributed on the same MoIP system, allowing the audio to break out from the AV system and distribute premium sound without audio delay.

“Today’s dealers strive to find the latest and most innovative technology, that’s what helps their business grow,” said Andras Balassy, sr. category manager, SnapAV. “They also want easy access to these products with service they can count on. With MoIP Audio, dealers get one of the most cutting-edge audio solutions on the market. Plus, it's easy to install and extremely versatile. And since it’s under the SnapAV umbrella, dealers get the support and service they need, along with exclusive access to the entire Binary MoIP ecosystem for the fastest, simplest, and most advanced AV solution on the market, fully-scalable and capable of handling all their needs.”

The Bottom Line: Features include audio synchronization capabilities that eliminate audio delay, as well as an intuitive standalone app for when third-party control isn’t available. But when needed, control system drivers are available, making MoIP Audio compatible with Control4 and other popular control systems.