SnapAV Acquires MRI

SnapAV has acquired MRI, a regional distributor in the Northeast United States. MRI operates four facilities in Connecticut, New York, and Massachusetts. The acquisition allows dealers to purchase SnapAV products on MRI's website and at each location, alongside MRI’s current lineup of distributed brands.

“We expect to build upon the Volutone and Allnet success with this acquisition of MRI,” said SnapAV CEO John Heyman. “Our goal is to change local distribution as you know it, and this is another step toward achieving that. We’re giving professional integrators access to the best brands, the best service, the best training, right in their backyard. MRI and SnapAV have always taken pride in being easy to do business with, and now, we’re raising the bar.”

MRI will retain its name, locations, team, and policies moving forward. Bob Dean will remain in his current role as the president of MRI.

SnapAV products will be available through both the MRI website and distribution locations in the coming weeks. For now, dealers will continue to order where they so choose, through either SnapAV or MRI, and all services and support will remain the same.

Both SnapAV and MRI dealers will receive communication in the coming weeks regarding further details.