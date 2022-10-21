Snap One Joins ONVIF, Gains Certification for Multiple Product Lines

Snap One (opens in new tab) has joined the ONVIF open forum, which provides and promotes standards for interoperability of IP-based physical security products. The company’s inaugural ONVIF-supported product lines include the new Luma x20 surveillance cameras and ClareVision security solutions (opens in new tab), enabling Snap One partners to immediately add these products to existing ONVIF-compatible systems.

“Snap One is proud to join the global ONVIF consortium to help advance the standards and interoperability of today’s leading security systems and products,” said Snap One senior product director, Forest Liu. “Our product teams are already hard at work making our existing and upcoming security offerings fully ONVIF-compatible to provide partners even greater choice and flexibility when designing or updating security systems.”

Snap’s initial ONVIF-compatible products include a full range of Luma x20 IP surveillance cameras, from 2MP to 4K resolutions in turret, bullet, dome, fisheye, and PTZ models. Combined with ONVIF-compatible digital video recorders up to 64 channels, Snap One offers a complete ONVIF conformant solution. By supporting ONVIF Profile S (which sets streaming video standards), Profile G (which is for edge storage and retrieval), and Profile T (which is for advanced video streaming), these products can be added to existing ONVIF compatible security systems.

ONVIF is an Open Network Video Interface Forum which is dedicated to developing a global interface specification for the security industry, including standards for IP video. Since it was incorporated in November 2008, ONVIF has grown to over 480 members that are committed to standardizing communication and ensuring interoperability between network video devices regardless of manufacturer. Aligning with a global standard interface allows for increased usability and lower costs for Snap One’s partners and end users, enabling Snap One’s Luma x20 cameras and recorders to be combined with existing ONVIF-supported equipment.

ONVIF’s various ‘Profiles’ allow Snap One partners to easily identify specific interoperable features from access control and edge storage to door control and streaming video. As of October 2022, the features needed to meet ONVIF requirements for IP surveillance cameras (Profile S, Profile G and Profile T) are as follows:

Video codecs: H.265, H.264, MPEG4 and MJPEG

Audio capabilities: Bi-directional audio

Events: Input, output, video motion and tampering detection

Other capabilities: Pan tilt zoom (PTZ), edge storage and retrieval

The previously launched ClareVision products are advanced solutions that meet or surpass the requirements, so they automatically became ONVIF-conformant when Snap One joined ONVIF.